hace 1 hora
[Seguridad]

Sofocan incendio intencional en colonia Gobernadores

Por Gerardo Sánchez

Se percataron de un recipiente con combustible ardiendo en el techo.

Piedras Negras, Coah.- Elementos de Bomberos y Protección Civil sofocaron un incendio de una vivienda en la colonia Gobernadores.

El siniestro se reportó en la calle Gabriel Cervera 1120 hasta donde llegaron elementos de rescate quienes se movilizaron ante el reporte de un incendio en un domicilio.

Elementos de la Policía Preventiva que también acudieron al reporte, se percataron de un recipiente con combustible ardiendo en el techo.

Entre vecinos y policías lograron controlar la situación, además ya con la llegada Bomberos, protección Civil y Cruz Roja que acudieron al lugar se atendió el riesgo de propagación.



