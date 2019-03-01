hace 1 hora
[Seguridad]
Sofocan incendio intencional en colonia Gobernadores
Se percataron de un recipiente con combustible ardiendo en el techo.
Piedras Negras, Coah.- Elementos de Bomberos y Protección Civil sofocaron un incendio de una vivienda en la colonia Gobernadores.
El siniestro se reportó en la calle Gabriel Cervera 1120 hasta donde llegaron elementos de rescate quienes se movilizaron ante el reporte de un incendio en un domicilio.
Elementos de la Policía Preventiva que también acudieron al reporte, se percataron de un recipiente con combustible ardiendo en el techo.
Entre vecinos y policías lograron controlar la situación, además ya con la llegada Bomberos, protección Civil y Cruz Roja que acudieron al lugar se atendió el riesgo de propagación.
El siniestro se reportó en la calle Gabriel Cervera 1120 hasta donde llegaron elementos de rescate quienes se movilizaron ante el reporte de un incendio en un domicilio.
Elementos de la Policía Preventiva que también acudieron al reporte, se percataron de un recipiente con combustible ardiendo en el techo.
Entre vecinos y policías lograron controlar la situación, además ya con la llegada Bomberos, protección Civil y Cruz Roja que acudieron al lugar se atendió el riesgo de propagación.
te puede interesar
[Ramos Arizpe]
hace 6 horas
[Nacional]
hace 15 horas
[Estados]
hace 13 horas
[Saltillo]
hace 6 horas
[Internacional]
hace cerca de 19 horas
[Seguridad]
hace 6 horas
similares
[Seguridad]
Escapa de 3 que intentan asaltarlo en PN
[Seguridad]
Destroza auto en accidente en Zona Centro
[Seguridad]
Ataca a viejo rival con arma de fuego
Error 524 Ray ID: 4b0c864cf8d0c645 • 2019-03-01 16:32:32 UTC
A timeout occurred
You
BrowserWorking
Minneapolis
CloudflareWorking
www.zocalo.com.mx
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.