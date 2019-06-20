Soul, la nueva película de Pixar para 2020
El filme es dirigido por Pete Docter, el mismo que hizo Up e Intensamente
La cinta nos "llevará en un viaje desde las calles de la ciudad de Nueva York a los reinos cósmicos para descubrir las respuestas a las preguntas más importantes de la vida".
One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life's most important questions. Disney & Pixar's "Soul" arrives in theaters on June 19, 2020. pic.twitter.com/D3VP8Tw4RM— Pixar (@Pixar) 19 de junio de 2019
¿Alguna vez te has preguntado de dónde provienen tu pasión, tus sueños y tus intereses? ¿Qué es lo que te hace ser tú?", son las preguntas que planteará el film.
Después de Toy Story 4, esta compañía de animación le puso un freno momentáneo a las secuelas para enfocarse en historias originales, como ésta y Onward, programada también para 2020.
