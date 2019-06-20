×
Soul, la nueva película de Pixar para 2020

Por Agencias

El filme es dirigido por Pete Docter, el mismo que hizo Up e Intensamente

Ciudad de México.- Este miércoles, Pixar Animation Studios anunció a través de redes sociales su nuevo proyecto. Es una historia original llamada Soul y su estreno está previsto para el 19 de junio de 2020.

La cinta nos "llevará en un viaje desde las calles de la ciudad de Nueva York a los reinos cósmicos para descubrir las respuestas a las preguntas más importantes de la vida".



¿Alguna vez te has preguntado de dónde provienen tu pasión, tus sueños y tus intereses? ¿Qué es lo que te hace ser tú?", son las preguntas que planteará el film.

Después de Toy Story 4, esta compañía de animación le puso un freno momentáneo a las secuelas para enfocarse en historias originales, como ésta y Onward, programada también para 2020.



