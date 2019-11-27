×
[Espectáculos]

Susan Sarandon sufre fuerte accidente: así quedó su rostro

Por Grupo Zócalo

Susan Sarandon sufrió una caída que le causó una conmoción cerebral

Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Susan Sarandon, ganadora del Óscar a Mejor Actriz por el drama policiaco “Hombre muerto caminando” (1995), sufrió una caída que le causó una conmoción cerebral, una fractura de nariz y un fuerte hematoma en el rostro.

A través de sus redes sociales, la protagonista de “Quédate a mi lado” (1998) compartió una fotografía en la que muestra su rostro con un moretón en la región del parpado derecho y la inflamación en la frente.

A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say: This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency. This is not the time for a “pathway” to or “framework” for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.

No pudo reunirse con un senador
El percance impidió a la actriz reunirse con el senador Bernie Sanders en Nueva Hampshire, con quien trataría temas que le preocupan como la homofobia, la islamofobia, la transfobia y el racismo.

“Un pequeño resbalón = conmoción cerebral, nariz fracturada, rodilla golpeada. Parece que mañana no podré encontrarme con el senador Sanders en New Hampshire. Realmente lamento perder esa oportunidad”, escribió junto a la imagen.

De igual manera, se pronunció por temas que consideró “una emergencia”, incluida la crisis climática, la epidemia de opioides, la violencia armada en las escuelas, “cuando los maestros se ven obligados a tener trabajos adicionales y cuando 40 horas adicionales de trabajo honesto aún pueden dejarte en la pobreza”.


