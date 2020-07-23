×
hace 2 horas
[Espectáculos]

Taylor Swift anuncia por sorpresa que esta medianoche lanza su nuevo disco

Por EFE

Y además del álbum, Swift lanzará esta noche el vídeo Cardigan

Imprimir
Taylor Swift anuncia por sorpresa que esta medianoche lanza su nuevo disco
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Taylor Swift anunció por sorpresa que esta medianoche lanzará su esperado octavo álbum de estudio, Folklore, con canciones en las que ha "volcado" todos sus "caprichos, sueños, miedos y reflexiones".

"La mayoría de las cosas que había planeado para este verano no se han producido, pero hay algo que no había planeado y que sí ha ocurrido. Y eso es mi octavo álbum de estudio, 'Folklore'. Sorpresa. Esta noche a medianoche lanzaré todo mi nuevo álbum de canciones en las que he vertido todos mis caprichos, sueños, miedos y reflexiones", ha precisado la cantante en sus redes sociales.


Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much

Una publicación compartida por Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) el



Swift escribió y grabó las canciones ella sola pero contó con la colaboración de algunos de sus "héroes musicales", entre los que cita a Aaron Dessner -que ha coescrito o producido 11 de las 16 canciones que componen el álbum-, o Bon Iver y Jack Antonoff, que han cantado en algunos temas junto a ella.

"Antes de este año, probablemente hubiera pensado demasiado en cuándo hubiera sido el momento 'perfecto' para lanzar este trabajo, pero los tiempos en que vivimos siguen recordándome que nada está garantizado. Mi instinto me dice que si haces algo que amas, deberías mostrárselo al mundo", ha agregado la estadounidense.


El disco tiene 16 canciones, más un bonus en la edición de lujo, que incluye el cd y el álbum digital. Folklore también estará disponible en vinilo y en casette, según precisa la web de la cantante, en donde ya se puede reservar el disco.



Y además del álbum, Swift lanzará esta noche el vídeo Cardigan, que ha escrito y dirigido y de cuya dirección de Fotografía se ha encargado el mexicano Rodrigo Prieto, responsable de la imagen de películas como Brokeback Mountain.



Cardigan será así el primer single del disco. El resto de los temas son: The 1, The Last Great American Dynasty, Exile (con Bon Iver), My Tears Ricochet, Mirrorball, Seven, August, This is Me Trying, Illicit Affairs, Invisible String, Mad Woman, Epiphany, Betty, Peace, Hoax y The LakesT, como bonus para la edición de lujo.



conoce+
VIDEO: One Direction sigue vigente y alista sorpresa por décimo aniversario

VIDEO: One Direction sigue vigente y alista sorpresa por décimo aniversario

Confirman primer festival de reggaetón para 2021 en México

Confirman primer festival de reggaetón para 2021 en México

Thalía planea grabar un disco de alabanzas

Thalía planea grabar un disco de alabanzas

Pac-Man, la nueva canción de Gorillaz

Pac-Man, la nueva canción de Gorillaz

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Coahuila]
hace cerca de 6 horas
Plantea Jaime Bueno ‘blindar’ a personal de Salud

Plantea Jaime Bueno ‘blindar’ a personal de Salud

[Ramos Arizpe]
hace cerca de 6 horas
Remueven 20 toneladas de basura del arroyo La Encantada

Remueven 20 toneladas de basura del arroyo La Encantada

[Coahuila]
hace 1 hora
Pega tromba a San Pedro de las Colonias; evalúa daños secretario de Gobierno

Pega tromba a San Pedro de las Colonias; evalúa daños secretario de Gobierno

[Nacional]
hace 12 horas
América Latina y el Caribe superan cuatro millones de casos de covid-19

América Latina y el Caribe superan cuatro millones de casos de covid-19

[Piedras Negras]
hace cerca de 6 horas
Entrega Bres $100 mil en cheques por daños

Entrega Bres $100 mil en cheques por daños

[Espectáculos]
hace 18 horas
Daniella Chávez, la ex conejita Playboy, compra equipo de futbol

Daniella Chávez, la ex conejita Playboy, compra equipo de futbol

similares
[Espectáculos]
Taylor Swift anuncia por sorpresa que esta medianoche lanza su nuevo disco
Taylor Swift anuncia por sorpresa que esta medianoche lanza su nuevo disco
[Espectáculos]
Relata Carmen Salinas ‘cita’ con Caro Quintero
Relata Carmen Salinas ‘cita’ con Caro Quintero
[Espectáculos]
Cuenta Stone sus experiencias de acoso
Cuenta Stone sus experiencias de acoso
[Espectáculos]
Llevan juicio de Britney Spears a puerta cerrada
Llevan juicio de Britney Spears a puerta cerrada

El Marques

Guadiana, vestido y alborotado

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Brote en priístas

Apolítico
Apolítico

En riesgo festejos por COVID

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce
Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

Legión de idiotas

Carlos Loret de Mola

¿Quién manda aquí? Ya sabemos…

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Videgaray guarda silencio,  pero teme venganza

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Ancira, debe impuestos y servicios al Gobierno federal, ¿qué le van a cobrar?

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Afores reformadas

Guillermo Fárber

Sarcasmos

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Javier Villarreal Lozano
Javier Villarreal Lozano

Llamarnos saltillenses

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

¡Crimen violento: mejor Calderón, que Obrador!

Lulú De Koster.
Lulú De Koster.

Contrataciones abiertas

{/exp:ce_cache:it}