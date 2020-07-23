Taylor Swift anuncia por sorpresa que esta medianoche lanza su nuevo disco
Y además del álbum, Swift lanzará esta noche el vídeo Cardigan
"La mayoría de las cosas que había planeado para este verano no se han producido, pero hay algo que no había planeado y que sí ha ocurrido. Y eso es mi octavo álbum de estudio, 'Folklore'. Sorpresa. Esta noche a medianoche lanzaré todo mi nuevo álbum de canciones en las que he vertido todos mis caprichos, sueños, miedos y reflexiones", ha precisado la cantante en sus redes sociales.
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much
Swift escribió y grabó las canciones ella sola pero contó con la colaboración de algunos de sus "héroes musicales", entre los que cita a Aaron Dessner -que ha coescrito o producido 11 de las 16 canciones que componen el álbum-, o Bon Iver y Jack Antonoff, que han cantado en algunos temas junto a ella.
"Antes de este año, probablemente hubiera pensado demasiado en cuándo hubiera sido el momento 'perfecto' para lanzar este trabajo, pero los tiempos en que vivimos siguen recordándome que nada está garantizado. Mi instinto me dice que si haces algo que amas, deberías mostrárselo al mundo", ha agregado la estadounidense.
El disco tiene 16 canciones, más un bonus en la edición de lujo, que incluye el cd y el álbum digital. Folklore también estará disponible en vinilo y en casette, según precisa la web de la cantante, en donde ya se puede reservar el disco.
Y además del álbum, Swift lanzará esta noche el vídeo Cardigan, que ha escrito y dirigido y de cuya dirección de Fotografía se ha encargado el mexicano Rodrigo Prieto, responsable de la imagen de películas como Brokeback Mountain.
The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling
Cardigan será así el primer single del disco. El resto de los temas son: The 1, The Last Great American Dynasty, Exile (con Bon Iver), My Tears Ricochet, Mirrorball, Seven, August, This is Me Trying, Illicit Affairs, Invisible String, Mad Woman, Epiphany, Betty, Peace, Hoax y The LakesT, como bonus para la edición de lujo.
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
