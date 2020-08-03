×
hace 36 minutos
[Espectáculos]

Taylor Swift bate récords con su nuevo álbum folklore

Por Grupo Zócalo

La cantautora estadounidense lanzó su octavo álbum de estudio titulado folklore y logró romper algunos récords

Taylor Swift bate récords con su nuevo álbum folklore
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Taylor Swift se encuentre de festejo, pues su más reciente álbum, “folklore”, debutó en el primer puesto de la lista Billboard 200, pero no sólo eso, sino que también su primer sencillo logró debutar en el puesto máximo del Billboard Hot 100, siendo la primera artista en lograr esta hazaña en los Estados Unidos.



Con este nuevo álbum, Taylor Swift se convierte en la primera artista en la historia en tener siete álbumes que venden más de 500,000 copias en una sola semana.



También es la artista femenina con más canciones en el listado más importante de las canciones en Estados Unidos, pues, actualmente cuenta con 113 canciones en el Billboard Hot 100.

Estos son algunos de los récords que la cantante logró batir con su nuevo álbum que lanzó por sorpresa en el mes pasado.










