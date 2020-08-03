Taylor Swift bate récords con su nuevo álbum folklore
La cantautora estadounidense lanzó su octavo álbum de estudio titulado folklore y logró romper algunos récords
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
Con este nuevo álbum, Taylor Swift se convierte en la primera artista en la historia en tener siete álbumes que venden más de 500,000 copias en una sola semana.
.@taylorswift13 is the first artist in US history to debut a song and album at #1 in the same week.— chart data (@chartdata) August 3, 2020
También es la artista femenina con más canciones en el listado más importante de las canciones en Estados Unidos, pues, actualmente cuenta con 113 canciones en el Billboard Hot 100.
Estos son algunos de los récords que la cantante logró batir con su nuevo álbum que lanzó por sorpresa en el mes pasado.
Artists with the most Hot 100 entries:@Drake 224— chart data (@chartdata) August 3, 2020
GLEE Cast 207@LilTunechi 169@taylorswift13 113@1future 111@NICKIMINAJ 110@ElvisPresley 109@kanyewest 108@chrisbrown 101
Jay-Z 100
James Brown 91@Eminem 89@justinbieber 81
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now. : Beth Garrabrant
Taylor Swift bate récords con su nuevo álbum folklore
Despedirán a hermano de Ramón Ayala con caravana de autos
El Marques
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Francisco Treviño Granados
Demanda judicial para que López Obrador utilice el cubrebocas