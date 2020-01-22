×
hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Tiroteo en Seattle deja un muerto y cinco heridos

Por Grupo Zócalo

El responsable del ataque había sido detenido y posteriormente y huyó

Tiroteo en Seattle deja un muerto y cinco heridos
Foto: Especial
Seattle.- Un tiroteo cerca de un mercado, en Seattle, dejó un saldo de una persona sin vida y cinco heridos.

De acuerdo con el departamento de policía de Seattle, se reportaron disparos de arma de fuego en as calles de 3rd y Pine, cerca del mercado Pike Place, uno de los lugares más concurridos de la ciudad estadounidense.

El responsable abrió fuego y logró herir a seis personas, una de ellas murió en el lugar y el resto fueron atendidos por paramédicos y trasladados a diferentes hospitales de la localidad.





A través de Twitter, las autoridades afirmaron que tenían en custodia al sospechoso del ataque, pero una hora después indicaron que se encontraban buscándolo porque se dio a la fuga.

Hasta el momento no se ha especificado si actuó sólo o si tenía algún cómplice.




