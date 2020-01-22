Tiroteo en Seattle deja un muerto y cinco heridos
El responsable del ataque había sido detenido y posteriormente y huyó
De acuerdo con el departamento de policía de Seattle, se reportaron disparos de arma de fuego en as calles de 3rd y Pine, cerca del mercado Pike Place, uno de los lugares más concurridos de la ciudad estadounidense.
El responsable abrió fuego y logró herir a seis personas, una de ellas murió en el lugar y el resto fueron atendidos por paramédicos y trasladados a diferentes hospitales de la localidad.
This shooting involved @SeattlePD and @kingcosoPIO. The suspect has been transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. No officers or deputies were injured during this encounter. Force Investigation Team detectives are responding.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 22, 2020
Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020
A través de Twitter, las autoridades afirmaron que tenían en custodia al sospechoso del ataque, pero una hora después indicaron que se encontraban buscándolo porque se dio a la fuga.
Hasta el momento no se ha especificado si actuó sólo o si tenía algún cómplice.
