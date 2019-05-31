Tiroteo en Virginia Beach deja varios heridos
Elementos de emergencia fueron movilizados esta tarde tras un reporte de tiroteo en el estado de Virginia, EUA
Múltiples personas resultaron heridas en el incidente, según un portavoz de los servicios de emergencia que no comentó sobre el estado de las víctimas.
El presunto tirador está bajo custodia, según el Departamento de Policía de Virginia Beach.
Mediante redes sociales se reportó sobre estos hechos.
ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) 31 de mayo de 2019
