hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Tiroteo en Virginia Beach deja varios heridos

Por Excélsior

Elementos de emergencia fueron movilizados esta tarde tras un reporte de tiroteo en el estado de Virginia, EUA

Tiroteo en Virginia Beach deja varios heridos
Estados Unidos.- Elementos de emergencia fueron movilizados esta tarde tras un reporte de tiroteo en el estado de Virginia, Estados Unidos.

Múltiples personas resultaron heridas en el incidente, según un portavoz de los servicios de emergencia que no comentó sobre el estado de las víctimas.

El presunto tirador está bajo custodia, según el Departamento de Policía de Virginia Beach.

Mediante redes sociales se reportó sobre estos hechos.






