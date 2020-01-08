×
hace cerca de 2 horas
[NFL]

Tom Brady termina con los rumores sobre su retiro

Por Notimex

Declaró este miércoles que no piensa retirarse aún

Foto: Especial
Foxborough, EU.- Tom Brady, mariscal de campo de los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra, aclaró este miércoles que no piensa retirarse aún porque todavía tiene mucho por demostrar.

Mediante un mensaje en sus redes sociales, el quarterback agradeció el apoyo que la afición le ha brindado durante dos décadas y expresó su deseo por ganar en cada temporada, aunque “esa no es la naturaleza del deporte (o la vida)”.

El jugador de 42 años de edad agregó que tras la derrota “puedes aprender, levantarte con gran entusiasmo y colocarte de nuevo en la arena. Ahí es en donde me encontrarán, porque sé que todavía tengo más por demostrar”.

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show - the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

Sin embargo, Brady se convertirá en agente libre el 18 de marzo y no especificó si su carrera continuará con los Patriotas, equipo con el que conquistó seis ediciones del Super Bowl.

Luego de caer ante los Titanes de Tennessee el sábado pasado, el mariscal más ganador de la historia aseguró amar a la escuadra de Nueva Inglaterra, aunque se intensificaron los rumores de su salida.

Durante la última temporada, Brady acumuló cuatro mil 57 yardas, su año menos productivo desde 2016, cuando por una suspensión sólo disputó 12 partidos y sumó tres mil 554 yardas.


