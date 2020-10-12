×
hace cerca de 2 horas
[Espectáculos]

Tom Parker, cantante de The Wanted, revela que le diagnosticaron un tumor cerebral

Por Grupo Zócalo

La experiencia de vida con este tumor es de tres a 18 meses

Tom Parker, cantante de The Wanted, revela que le diagnosticaron un tumor cerebral
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Tom Parker, exintegrante de la banda británico-irlandesa The Wanted, anunció a sus 32 años que padece un tumor cerebral inoperable y que está recibiendo tratamiento.

"No hay una manera fácil de decir esto", ha escrito en su cuenta de Instagram junto a una imagen de un hija de 15 meses y de su esposa, Kelsey, que está embarazada de su segundo hijo en común.

"Después de pensarlo mucho decidimos que, en lugar de mantenerlo en secreto, daríamos una entrevista para dar todos los detalles", apunta el artista, que asegura que están totalmente "devastados".

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag

Una publicación compartida por Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) el



La entrevista ha sido publicada por la revista OK!, y en ella en cantante explica entre lágrimas que los médicos le han diagnosticado un glioblastoma en grado cuatro y que la experiencia de vida con este tumor es de tres a 18 meses.

"Aún estoy en estado de shock, es mucho para asimilar", afirma el cantante, que fue a hacerse pruebas después de tener una convulsión y sufrir dolores de espalda; está recibiendo radioterapia y quimioterapia. "Vamos a luchar contra esto hasta el final".


The Wanted saltó a la fama en 2012 cuando pusieron banda sonora a la película Ice Age 4 con la canción Chasing the Sun, aunque tuvieron otros éxitos internacionales como Glad You Came. En 2014 se separaron.

Información por 20 Minutos


