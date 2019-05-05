Trump nombra nuevo director de Inmigración
Mark Morgan será el próximo director de su principal aparato de deportación de inmigrantes indocumentados
A través de su cuenta de señaló que “me complace informar a todos aquellos que creen en una política migratoria fuerte, justa y sólida que Mark Morgan se unirá a la Administración Trump como responsable de los hombres y mujeres que trabajan duro en el ICE”.
I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 de mayo de 2019
Trump calificó a Morgan de “auténtico creyente” y patriota, y auguró que “realizará un gran trabajo” al frente de la institución.
Cabe indicar que Morgan fue el jefe de la Patrulla Fronteriza estadounidense durante los últimos meses de Gobierno del expresidente Barack Obama (2009-2017).
