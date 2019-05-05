×
hace 4 horas
[Internacional]

Trump nombra nuevo director de Inmigración

Por Agencias

Mark Morgan será el próximo director de su principal aparato de deportación de inmigrantes indocumentados

Imprimir
Trump nombra nuevo director de Inmigración
Washington.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump nombró a Mark Morgan como director de su principal aparato de deportación de inmigrantes indocumentados, el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE).

A través de su cuenta de señaló que “me complace informar a todos aquellos que creen en una política migratoria fuerte, justa y sólida que Mark Morgan se unirá a la Administración Trump como responsable de los hombres y mujeres que trabajan duro en el ICE”.

Trump calificó a Morgan de “auténtico creyente” y patriota, y auguró que “realizará un gran trabajo” al frente de la institución.

Cabe indicar que Morgan fue el jefe de la Patrulla Fronteriza estadounidense durante los últimos meses de Gobierno del expresidente Barack Obama (2009-2017).




conoce+
Presa da a luz sin tener ayuda en cárcel de Florida

Presa da a luz sin tener ayuda en cárcel de Florida

Audiencia de Mueller ante Congreso sería el 15 de mayo

Audiencia de Mueller ante Congreso sería el 15 de mayo

Un hombre cayó al volcán Kilauea y sobrevivió

Un hombre cayó al volcán Kilauea y sobrevivió

Turistas, atrapados en Mongolia por brote de peste bubónica

Turistas, atrapados en Mongolia por brote de peste bubónica

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Estados]
hace 9 horas
Dan luz verde a proceso contra alcalde de Durango

Dan luz verde a proceso contra alcalde de Durango

[Espectáculos]
hace 14 horas
Miguel Bosé rinde tributo su mamá

Miguel Bosé rinde tributo su mamá

[Internacional]
hace 23 horas
‘El Chapo’ despide a Eduardo Balarezo, uno de sus abogados

‘El Chapo’ despide a Eduardo Balarezo, uno de sus abogados

[Deportes]
hace cerca de 13 horas
Culturismo Lucen su cuerpo

Culturismo Lucen su cuerpo

[Espectáculos]
hace cerca de 3 horas
Regresa ‘Kalimán’ para contar la historia de sus orígenes

Regresa ‘Kalimán’ para contar la historia de sus orígenes

[Espectáculos]
hace 5 horas
Fallece la actriz Coral Bonelli

Fallece la actriz Coral Bonelli

similares
[Internacional]
Presa da a luz sin tener ayuda en cárcel de Florida
Presa da a luz sin tener ayuda en cárcel de Florida
[Internacional]
Niño de 12 años es acusado de asesinar a su hermano de 10
Niño de 12 años es acusado de asesinar a su hermano de 10
[Internacional]
Dos leones hieren gravemente a empleado de un zoológico
Dos leones hieren gravemente a empleado de un zoológico
[Internacional]
Audiencia de Mueller ante Congreso sería el 15 de mayo
Audiencia de Mueller ante Congreso sería el 15 de mayo
www.zocalo.com.mx | 524: A timeout occurred

Error 524 Ray ID: 4d263c9879fec61f • 2019-05-05 22:44:32 UTC

A timeout occurred

You

Browser

Working
Minneapolis

Cloudflare

Working
www.zocalo.com.mx

Host

Error

What happened?

The origin web server timed out responding to this request.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 4d263c9879fec61f Your IP: 216.243.142.65 Performance & security by Cloudflare

Confesionario

De principio a fin

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

El Marques
El Marques

Misteriosa reunión

Apolítico
Apolítico

AMLO en Piedras Negras

Verónica Marroquín
Verónica Marroquín

Festejo con scielo tinto

Luis Carlos Plata

El Moreirato no se crea ni se destruye, solo se transforma

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Abel Pérez Rojas
Abel Pérez Rojas

Los cuentos tienen gran valor cuestionador

Xavier Díez de Urdanivia
Xavier Díez de Urdanivia

La intervención social y los derechos humanos

Columnista Invitado
Columnista Invitado

El testamento no solo se otorga en septiembre

María del Carmen Maqueo Garza

100 y contando

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Carlos Ramírez
Carlos Ramírez

Dos vistas de las elecciones españolas desde Iberoamérica

Juan Castillo Borja
Juan Castillo Borja

Errores

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

El 5 de mayo en la historia de PN