Trump reenvió más de 60 mensajes de Twitter esta mañana
Se superó a sí mismo en su incontinencia verbal; retuiteó a figuras de los medios y reenvió algunos de sus tweets anteriores
Los mensajes cubrieron muchas de sus pasiones, desde la seguridad fronteriza hasta las críticas a los Demócratas.
Retuiteó a figuras de los medios como Geraldo Rivera y políticos como el representante Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). También reenvió algunos de sus tweets anteriores, incluida una declaración del viernes: “Construye tus productos en Estados Unidos y NO HAY NINGUNA TARIFA”.
La juerga pareció concluir justo antes de las 10 a.m., cuando Trump escribió un nuevo post: “¿Una forma tan fácil de evitar los aranceles? Haga o produzca sus bienes y productos en el bueno y tradicional Estados Unidos. ¡Es muy sencillo!”
La declaración se produjo después de que funcionarios estadounidenses y chinos terminaron el viernes las negociaciones comerciales sin llegar a un acuerdo y entró en vigencia un impuesto de importación del 25% sobre $200 mil millones de dólares en productos de ese país, destacó New York Post.
En la tarde, Trump volvió a Twitter, con al menos dos mensajes más.
So now the Radical Left Dems don’t talk about Collusion anymore, because the Mueller Report said there was No Collusion, they only want to talk about Obstruction, even though there was No Obstruction or No Crime - except for the crimes committed by the other side!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 de mayo de 2019
I won the 2016 Election partially based on no Tax Returns while I am under audit (which I still am), and the voters didn’t care. Now the Radical Left Democrats want to again relitigate this matter. Make it a part of the 2020 Election!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 de mayo de 2019
Such an easy way to avoid Tariffs? Make or produce your goods and products in the good old USA. It’s very simple!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 de mayo de 2019
