hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Trump reenvió más de 60 mensajes de Twitter esta mañana

Por Agencias

Se superó a sí mismo en su incontinencia verbal; retuiteó a figuras de los medios y reenvió algunos de sus tweets anteriores

Washington.- El mandatario Donald Trump se superó a sí mismo en su incontinencia verbal esta mañana, compartiendo otras voces conservadoras más de 60 veces en Twitter.

Los mensajes cubrieron muchas de sus pasiones, desde la seguridad fronteriza hasta las críticas a los Demócratas.

Retuiteó a figuras de los medios como Geraldo Rivera y políticos como el representante Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). También reenvió algunos de sus tweets anteriores, incluida una declaración del viernes: “Construye tus productos en Estados Unidos y NO HAY NINGUNA TARIFA”.

La juerga pareció concluir justo antes de las 10 a.m., cuando Trump escribió un nuevo post: “¿Una forma tan fácil de evitar los aranceles? Haga o produzca sus bienes y productos en el bueno y tradicional Estados Unidos. ¡Es muy sencillo!”

La declaración se produjo después de que funcionarios estadounidenses y chinos terminaron el viernes las negociaciones comerciales sin llegar a un acuerdo y entró en vigencia un impuesto de importación del 25% sobre $200 mil millones de dólares en productos de ese país, destacó New York Post.

En la tarde, Trump volvió a Twitter, con al menos dos mensajes más.









