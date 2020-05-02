×
Tyson llama a Mayweather “rata de gimnasio”; será un buen entrenador

Por Grupo Zócalo

El ex boxeador habló sobre el buen futuro que podría tener The Money entrenando a las nuevas generaciones

Ciudad de México.- Difícilmente Floyd Mayweather se aleja del gimnasio, a pesar del retiro que mantiene desde agosto del 2017, por lo que la leyenda del boxeo Mike Tyson augura que el multicampeón estadunidense podría convertirse con mucha facilidad en uno de los mejores entrenadores de la historia.

A diferencia de muchos boxeadores que ven el ser comentaristas de boxeo como una mejor opción, Mayweather recién publicó que la muerte su tío y entrenador Roger Mayweather lo inspiró en regresar al gimnasio y transmitir sus conocimientos a jóvenes que van empezando en el deporte.

This is my first day working with my 14yr old nephew @slugboi.chris who has absolutely NO boxing experience at all, and this is my second time doing mitt work. The first time was with my oldest son @kingkoraun which you may have seen I recently posted. As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career. In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities. I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer. It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence. I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow. I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world. I am new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired... @tmtbside7

Esta revelación se dio a la par de las especulaciones sobre su regreso con la posibilidad de aterrizar otra oferta de 100 millones de dólares, como lo hizo cuando peleó ante Conor McGregor hace tres años en Las Vegas.

“Le doy a Floyd una buena oportunidad, porque Floyd es una rata de gimnasio, es todo lo que hace. Lo ven en el club una semana pero él ha estado en el gimnasio el resto de la semanas durante 25 años. Cuando se va de fiesta regresa al día siguiente al gimnasio, es lo que hace”, dijo en entrevista a TMZ el ex campeón de pesos completos.


En las últimas semanas, a pesar de la crisis sanitaria por coronavirus, se ha visto frecuentemente a Mayweather en su gimnasio en Las Vegas enseñando tanto a su sobrino como a uno de sus hijos.

Información por La Afición


