Una ‘caja de dormir’, el último invento de Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg le diseñó a su esposa, Priscilla Chan, un artefacto para ayudarle a dormir mejor por las noches.Fue el propio creador de Facebook quien dio a conocer detalles de su nuevo invento a través de la red social.El empresario contó que su esposa se despertaba por la noche, preocupada por la hora en que sus hijos, Máxima, de tres años, y August, de un año y medio, deben levantarse; como no sabe si falta mucho, mira el reloj. Pero saber la hora, dice Zuckerberg, le provoca estrés y ya no puede volver a conciliar el sueño.Por ello, Mark ideó una caja que emite una luz muy tenue entre las 6 y las 7 de la mañana, pero lo suficientemente visible para que Priscilla lo note, sin estar estresada.Colocada en una mesita de noche, la caja luminosa ha tenido un gran efecto, pues ahora, cuando Chan abre los ojos y ve la luz, sabe que es el momento de levantar a los niños."La caja luminosa no muestra la hora, si ella (Priscilla) se despierta por la noche, ahora sabe simplemente que puede volver a dormir, sin tener que preocuparse de qué hora es". Mark Zuckerberg, creador de FacebookEl millonario aseguró que el dispositivo es una de las mejores formas en las que puede expresar su amor y gratitud hacia su pareja.Afirmó que varios de sus amigos le han dicho que quieren una caja también, por lo que puso el invento a disposición de otros empresarios que quieran fabricarla en beneficio de más gente.