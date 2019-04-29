Una ‘caja de dormir’, el último invento de Mark Zuckerberg
La caja emite una luz tenue entre las 6 y la 7 de la mañana
Fue el propio creador de Facebook quien dio a conocer detalles de su nuevo invento a través de la red social.
El empresario contó que su esposa se despertaba por la noche, preocupada por la hora en que sus hijos, Máxima, de tres años, y August, de un año y medio, deben levantarse; como no sabe si falta mucho, mira el reloj. Pero saber la hora, dice Zuckerberg, le provoca estrés y ya no puede volver a conciliar el sueño.
Por ello, Mark ideó una caja que emite una luz muy tenue entre las 6 y las 7 de la mañana, pero lo suficientemente visible para que Priscilla lo note, sin estar estresada.
Colocada en una mesita de noche, la caja luminosa ha tenido un gran efecto, pues ahora, cuando Chan abre los ojos y ve la luz, sabe que es el momento de levantar a los niños.
"La caja luminosa no muestra la hora, si ella (Priscilla) se despierta por la noche, ahora sabe simplemente que puede volver a dormir, sin tener que preocuparse de qué hora es". Mark Zuckerberg, creador de Facebook
El millonario aseguró que el dispositivo es una de las mejores formas en las que puede expresar su amor y gratitud hacia su pareja.
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
Afirmó que varios de sus amigos le han dicho que quieren una caja también, por lo que puso el invento a disposición de otros empresarios que quieran fabricarla en beneficio de más gente.
