Una ‘tormenta ciclónica muy severa’ golpeará la India y Bangladés

Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ lay over South-East BOB today, the 16th may evening. To intensify into very severe cyclonic storm by 18th morning. pic.twitter.com/CZVeWz9WMq

In Odisha (7 districts) & West Bengal (6 districts), a total of 37 NDRF teams have been deployed, of which 20 teams will be actively deployed by the end of this day and 17 teams are on standby: SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).#CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/uCVFu2777a