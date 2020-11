Vacuna anticovid de Oxford y AstraZeneca tiene una efectividad del 70,4%

Very promising data from the Oxford/AstraZeneca Phase III clinical trials We are on the cusp of a huge scientific breakthrough that could protect millions of lives The UK has secured early access to 100m doses of their vaccine - on top of 255m doses from other developers https://t.co/WmdC9dGL31

Fantastic news that the #Oxfordvaccine has proved so effective in trials. The Government has secured 100 million doses of this vaccine candidate for the UK.



There are still safety checks to go, but this is an important milestone in the search for a #COVID19 vaccine. https://t.co/rhCwW9KSuL