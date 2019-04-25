×
hace 40 minutos
[Estados]

Víbora de cascabel gigante aparece en Cadereyta

Por Agencias

El reptil de cerca de tres metros fue ubicado en una zona cercana al kilómetro 15 más 500 de la carretera Cadereyta-Allende

Imprimir
dsd

Ciudad de México.- Una víbora de cascabel gigante apareció en la comunidad de El Palmito, en el municipio de Cadereyta, Nuevo León

El reptil de cerca de tres metros fue ubicado en una zona cercana al kilómetro 15 más 500 de la carretera Cadereyta-Allende, fueron los habitantes del sector quienes a pesar del asombro la atraparon.

Esta sería la primera vez que se da registro de un ejemplar de esta especie de tales dimensiones en el Estado.








conoce+
Aseguran a loro que daba ‘pitazos’ a narcos

Aseguran a loro que daba ‘pitazos’ a narcos

Cambio climático mató a crías de pingüinos emperador

Cambio climático mató a crías de pingüinos emperador

El pájaro exótico que mató a su dueño en EU será subastado

El pájaro exótico que mató a su dueño en EU será subastado

Conservan animales de granja en la ciudad

Conservan animales de granja en la ciudad

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Seguridad]
hace 4 horas
No presentan denuncia de menor atacada por perros

No presentan denuncia de menor atacada por perros

[Seguridad]
hace 16 horas
Moviliza a policías basura en camioneta

Moviliza a policías basura en camioneta

[Local]
hace 16 horas
Logra AHMSA más médicos para IMSS

Logra AHMSA más médicos para IMSS

[Internacional]
hace 5 horas
Policía disparó a pareja que cantaba en auto estacionado

Policía disparó a pareja que cantaba en auto estacionado

[Internacional]
hace 5 horas
Muere terrorista cuando colocaba bomba en una universidad

Muere terrorista cuando colocaba bomba en una universidad

[Piedras Negras]
hace 8 horas
Preparan eventos que encabezará AMLO en Piedras Negras

Preparan eventos que encabezará AMLO en Piedras Negras

similares
[Estados]
Víbora de cascabel gigante aparece en Cadereyta
[Estados]
Sufre accidente vial superdelegado de Durango
Sufre accidente vial superdelegado de Durango
[Estados]
A proceso, mujer que robó a bebé Nancy
A proceso, mujer que robó a bebé Nancy
[Estados]
Descubren toma clandestina en casa de Tultitlán
Descubren toma clandestina en casa de Tultitlán
www.zocalo.com.mx | 524: A timeout occurred

Error 524 Ray ID: 4cd4c71439fcc62d • 2019-04-26 01:28:31 UTC

A timeout occurred

You

Browser

Working
Minneapolis

Cloudflare

Working
www.zocalo.com.mx

Host

Error

What happened?

The origin web server timed out responding to this request.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 4cd4c71439fcc62d Your IP: 216.243.142.65 Performance & security by Cloudflare

Confesionario

Parece broma

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

El Marques
El Marques

Chiquillada light

Apolítico
Apolítico

Carreras de caballos en 5 Manantiales

Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre
Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre

Visita de doctor

Luis Carlos Plata

Y el día llegó: cooperó ‘El Mono’

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Peñafiel, con niveles de arsénico arriba de lo permitido.

Vicente Bello
Vicente Bello

Del desafuero a la votación a matacaballo de la reforma educativa

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

El tornado del 24 de abril -II parte-

Carlos Ramírez

AMLO se enganchó con Minatitlán; crisis del sistema de inteligencia

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Lorena Carrillo
Lorena Carrillo

Clima cambiante no afecta en Aeromar

Dalia Reyes
Dalia Reyes

Yo pecadora

JC Mena Suárez
JC Mena Suárez

Los que se fueron