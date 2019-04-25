hace 40 minutos
[Estados]
Víbora de cascabel gigante aparece en Cadereyta
El reptil de cerca de tres metros fue ubicado en una zona cercana al kilómetro 15 más 500 de la carretera Cadereyta-Allende
Ciudad de México.- Una víbora de cascabel gigante apareció en la comunidad de El Palmito, en el municipio de Cadereyta, Nuevo León
El reptil de cerca de tres metros fue ubicado en una zona cercana al kilómetro 15 más 500 de la carretera Cadereyta-Allende, fueron los habitantes del sector quienes a pesar del asombro la atraparon.
Esta sería la primera vez que se da registro de un ejemplar de esta especie de tales dimensiones en el Estado.
