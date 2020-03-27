Victorious celebra 10 años de su estreno
Desde Ariana Grande, quien ha alcanzado mayor fama desde Victorious, hasta Victoria Justice, estrella de la serie de Nickelodeon, los miembros de la serie creada por Dan Schneider recordaron el programa que les dio fama.
La serie estuvo protagonizada por Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Daniella Monet y Matt Bennett.
Estas son las publicaciones con las que el elenco de Nickelodeon celebra los 10 años de Victorious, ganadora de dos Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
Victoria Justice
“10 años de Victorious. De hecho, es un poco loco escribir eso, porque en muchos sentidos parece que fue ayer. Nunca olvidaré cómo lloré en nuestra primera lectura en la mesa. ¡Lloré porque estaba tan jodidamente feliz! Este programa cambió mi vida”.
10 years of Victorious!!! It's actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday. I'll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin' happy!!! This show changed my life & I'm so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people. We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish. Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. Makes me real happy to see that it's still enjoyed by so many of you. Thank you @danwarp for creating this magic
ten years of victorious daniella's post got me all in my feels now so i'm sorry for the mushiness but.... jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn't have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die) .... i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren't supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other's lives. happy anniversary!
Elizabeth Gillies
“Todos crecimos juntos en ese programa. Nos reímos tanto como trabajamos. Éramos una familia hace 10 años y todavía lo somos ahora. [...] Gracias a todos los fanáticos, antiguos y nuevos, por abrazar nuestro pequeño show y por seguir manteniéndolo vivo tantos años después”.
10 years. Couldn't write down half the memories if I tried. I love these guys so much. The years we spent at Nick on Sunset filming Victorious held some of the most wonderful and precious moments I'll ever have in my life. We were kids. We all grew up together on that show. We laughed as hard as we worked. We were a family 10 years ago and we still are now. (No, really, I'm serious- we were texting each other for over 2 hours last night) Thank you to all the fans, old and new, for embracing our weird little show and for continuing to keep it alive so many years later. Thank you @danwarp for creating these characters that would end up shaping us for a lifetime and for bringing the wild world of Hollywood Arts to life. Those vibrant sets in the middle of Hollywood were our office for 4 years. Dream job. Anyway- I love Victorious, I love my Victorious family & I love you guys. VICTORIOUS! (you're all old enough to drink now, right?)
Daniella Monet
“La última vez que estuvimos todos juntos, los extraño chicos, extraño a Victorious [...] Gracias a todos los que nos vieron y nos apoyaron en ese momento y ahora. mejores fanáticos del juego”.
the last time we were all together miss you guys, i miss Victorious, nick on sunset , i miss laughing all the time, getting nervous before run throughs, our cute little dressing rooms, spending way too long in hair and make up, my crazy Trina shoes and tiny shorts w big shirts because my boobs were too big for a kids show, i even miss being freezing during crazy long night shoots, i miss the choreography because i was convinced i was a dancer (I'm not), i don't totally miss recording songs because i can't sing, but i miss hearing you guys sing ALL DAY. i miss the concerts we did together, especially that one in Florida and London, i actually think that's all we did, i miss the trip to mall of America, and just all the the different places we traveled to together... aw and i miss trying to make Liz feel better about flying and taking elevators, i miss prank calling ea other from different hotel rooms... most of all, miss seeing you guys every day. cheers to our 10 year anniversary. what a show, what a cast love you guys. thank you to every single one of you who watched and supported us then and now. best fans in the game
Avan Jogia
“10 años desde Victorious. Qué suerte he tenido de tener tales amigos. Los amo a todos”.
Matt Bennett
“Los 10 mejores años de mi vida comenzaron hace 10 años hoy”
