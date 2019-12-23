×
hace 1 hora
[Espectáculos]

VIDEO: Anastasiya Kvitko muestra sus voluptuosas curvas en internet

Por Grupo Zócalo

En esta ocasión, la modelo cautivó las miradas y desató bajos instintos entre sus más de 10 millones de fans

Imprimir
VIDEO: Anastasiya Kvitko muestra sus voluptuosas curvas en internet
Estados Unidos.- Gracias a sus exuberancias Anastasia Kvitko ha sido denominada en varias ocasiones como la ‘Kim Kardashian rusa’. Y es que no se puede negar que sus encantos son muy parecidos o incluso superiores a los de la famosa socialité.

En esta ocasión, la modelo cautivó las miradas y desató bajos instintos entre sus más de 10 millones de fans de Instagram gracias a un clip donde se le puede ver posando con un diminuto bikini amarillo que resaltó su curvilínea anatomía y en particular su trasero.

El clip de la rubia cuenta con más de un millón de reproducciones y toda clase de halagos.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The happiest time of the year is here and it just got a whole lot better! @BangEnergy just dropped an #ALL #NEW flavor right in time for the holidays! Say hello to #BangEnergy Candy Apple Crisp! Whether you’re making snow angels or tanning on the beach this holiday season, do it while savoring Candy Apple Crisp Bang! This Holiday themed flavor if perfect for anyone who loves a whole lot of taste, and good news, it’s here to stay year-round! Head on over to Bang-Energy.com and secure your case now! . What delicious flavor would you like to see Bang Energy create next? Please let me know in the comments below! . Follow the inventor of BANG: @BangEnergy.CEO . #EnergyDrink #CandyApple #Candy #AppleFlavor #CarnivalTheme #HolidayTheme #Holiday #HappyHolidays#TisTheSeason#ChristmasCheer #Christmas #Hanukah #HolidaySeason #Excitement #Introducing #Hello #NewFlavor#Beverage #Refreshment #NewYear #Kwanzaa #FestiveMood #SeasonOfGiving #YummyDrinks #flavorful

Una publicación compartida por AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) el



Anastasiya es toda una celebridad en las principales redes sociales. En plataformas como Instagram la sexy rusa ha generado desde hace un tiempo sensación por la manera en la que expone su belleza física.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Did you miss me ? Bikini @fashionnova @fashionnovamen

Una publicación compartida por AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) el




conoce+
¿Por qué Froot Loops, All Bran y Zucaritas son tendencia en redes?

¿Por qué Froot Loops, All Bran y Zucaritas son tendencia en redes?

Se introduce botella en el trasero porque le picaba, se justifica ante el doctor

Se introduce botella en el trasero porque le picaba, se justifica ante el doctor

Sale con microblading, uñas postizas y cabello pintado; se niega a pagar cuenta

Sale con microblading, uñas postizas y cabello pintado; se niega a pagar cuenta

Cómo crear tus propios stickers de WhatsApp

Cómo crear tus propios stickers de WhatsApp

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Espectáculos]
hace 12 horas
Hilary Duff y Matthew Koma se casan en íntima ceremonia

Hilary Duff y Matthew Koma se casan en íntima ceremonia

[Seguridad]
hace 21 horas
Roban casa a la vecina

Roban casa a la vecina

[Piedras Negras]
hace 21 horas
Indispensable el lavado de manos esta temporada

Indispensable el lavado de manos esta temporada

[Local]
hace 21 horas
Incógnita en decreto de importación: UCD

Incógnita en decreto de importación: UCD

[Futbol]
hace 21 horas
Terminan empatados San José y Juventus en apretado duelo

Terminan empatados San José y Juventus en apretado duelo

[Espectáculos]
hace 5 horas
Captan a Michelle Salas con novio multimillonario de casi 60 años

Captan a Michelle Salas con novio multimillonario de casi 60 años

similares
[Espectáculos]
Captan a Michelle Salas con novio multimillonario de casi 60 años
Captan a Michelle Salas con novio multimillonario de casi 60 años
[Espectáculos]
Emilia Clarke dice ‘no’ a las selfies con sus fans
Emilia Clarke dice ‘no’ a las selfies con sus fans
[Espectáculos]
Salma Hayek celebra 13 millones de seguidores en redes sociales
Salma Hayek celebra 13 millones de seguidores en redes sociales
[Espectáculos]
Zuria Vega disfruta la Navidad pese a la ausencia de Gonzalo Vega
Zuria Vega disfruta la Navidad pese a la ausencia de Gonzalo Vega

Confesionario

‘No me entreguen’

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Apolítico
Apolítico

TODO LISTO PARA PAISANOS

Verónica Marroquín
Verónica Marroquín

La luz que ilumina al mundo

Luis Carlos Plata
Luis Carlos Plata

Mediocres y rapaces, ayuntamientos de Coahuila (PRI-PAN-UDC) en 2018

El Marques

Morena, con PT y Verde

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Javier Villarreal Lozano
Javier Villarreal Lozano

2019: recuento/ 1

Columnista Invitado
Columnista Invitado

Israel

Xavier Díez de Urdanivia
Xavier Díez de Urdanivia

Un reforzado viejo vicio

Silvia Guadalupe Garza Galván

Otra vez la gasolina

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Marcelo Torres Cofiño
Marcelo Torres Cofiño

¡Tenemos con qué!

Columnista Invitado
Columnista Invitado

Exonerado

Xavier Díez de Urdanivia
Xavier Díez de Urdanivia

Un reforzado viejo vicio