hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

VIDEO: Autobús queda colgando de un puente en Nueva York tras sufrir aparatoso accidente

Por Grupo Zócalo

Nueve personas, incluido el conductor, resultaron heridas

Foto: Especial
Nueva York.- Al menos nueve personas, incluido el conductor, resultaron heridas este jueves por la noche en Nueva York en un aparatoso accidente de tránsito en el que un autobús articulado quedó colgando de un puente en la autopista Cross Bronx, comunicó el Departamento de Bomberos de la ciudad, publica RT.



Las fotos y videos del siniestro publicadas por testigos en las redes sociales muestran que la sección trasera del vehículo permaneció en el puente, mientras que la parte delantera quedó colgada verticalmente entre el puente y la carretera que pasa por debajo.



Las causas del accidente todavía no han sido esclarecidas, pero según la Autoridad Metropolitana del Transporte de Nueva York (MTA), el autobús se salió de la vía después de que el conductor perdiera el control cuando intentaba realizar un giro.








