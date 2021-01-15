VIDEO: Autobús queda colgando de un puente en Nueva York tras sufrir aparatoso accidente

Escuchar Nota

FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/00YQ897hhs — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

This is going to be a tough removal process. Bus is still dangling over the overpass basically broken in half on Cross Bronx Expressway. https://t.co/sDtsAlWQzx — Asha McKenzie (@AMcKenzie_News) January 15, 2021

We’re on the scene at University Ave. and the Cross Bronx Expressway where an MTA bus crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass. FDNY says 8 people were hurt, one with serious injuries. Live updates from ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ this morning. pic.twitter.com/pNuCdaGv7r — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) January 15, 2021