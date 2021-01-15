VIDEO: Autobús queda colgando de un puente en Nueva York tras sufrir aparatoso accidente
Nueve personas, incluido el conductor, resultaron heridas
FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/00YQ897hhs— FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021
Las fotos y videos del siniestro publicadas por testigos en las redes sociales muestran que la sección trasera del vehículo permaneció en el puente, mientras que la parte delantera quedó colgada verticalmente entre el puente y la carretera que pasa por debajo.
This is going to be a tough removal process. Bus is still dangling over the overpass basically broken in half on Cross Bronx Expressway. https://t.co/sDtsAlWQzx— Asha McKenzie (@AMcKenzie_News) January 15, 2021
Las causas del accidente todavía no han sido esclarecidas, pero según la Autoridad Metropolitana del Transporte de Nueva York (MTA), el autobús se salió de la vía después de que el conductor perdiera el control cuando intentaba realizar un giro.
We’re on the scene at University Ave. and the Cross Bronx Expressway where an MTA bus crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass. FDNY says 8 people were hurt, one with serious injuries. Live updates from @CBSNewYork this morning. pic.twitter.com/pNuCdaGv7r— Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) January 15, 2021
