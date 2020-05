VIDEO: Exhiben brutalidad policial en arresto de grupo que violaba distanciamiento social en NY

NYPD Officers continue to terrorize us amid the Covid-19 Epidemic, WE WANT JUSTICE. Asking leaders to stand up for us Avenue D and 9th st, Lower East Side @NYCMayor @NYPDCommAffairs @CMCarlinaRivera @NYCMayorsOffice @NBCNewYork @ABC @PIX11News @NYDailyNews @HarveyforNY pic.twitter.com/3p2MbEZ1w0

Saw the video from the Lower East Side and was really disturbed by it. The officer involved has been placed on modified duty and an investigation has begun. The behavior I saw in that video is simply not acceptable.