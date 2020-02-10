×
hace 41 minutos
[VIRAL]

VIDEO: Jailyne Ojeda te regala dinero y muestra su voluptuoso trasero

Por Grupo Zócalo

La modelo mexicana hizo de las suyas y acaloró a sus millones de admiradores

Imprimir
VIDEO: Jailyne Ojeda te regala dinero y muestra su voluptuoso trasero
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Jailyne Ojeda hizo de las suyas y acaloró a sus millones de admiradores al compartir a través de su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que dejó mucha piel expuesta.

Hace unas horas, la mexicana publicó un clip donde aparece posando en una elegante habitación en ropa interior negra, pero lo que más llamó la atención fue que su tanguita se perdió entre su voluptuosa retaguardia.

El motivo de su publicación es para regalar $1000 dólares a 5 de sus fans a través de una dinámica.

La modelo escribió el siguiente texto:

“$5,000 CASH GIVEAWAY!!!!

I’m picking 5 of YOU to WIN $1,000 EACH!!! Follow the steps below in order to qualify to WIN!

-FOLLOW @gatsbygrowth & FOLLOW ALL the ACCOUNTS that they FOLLOW!!!! That’s It

Tag some friends below who would like this!!-”.


Aquí te dejamos el video de Jailyne para que lo disfrutes.



Con información de El Diario de NY.


conoce+
¡Sin frío! Jailyne Ojeda se exhibe al natural en la nieve

¡Sin frío! Jailyne Ojeda se exhibe al natural en la nieve

Jailyne Ojeda y su movimiento de trasero y calienta las redes sociales

Jailyne Ojeda y su movimiento de trasero y calienta las redes sociales

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Local]
hace 18 horas
Va ante Juez escolta asesino

Va ante Juez escolta asesino

[Local]
hace 18 horas
Felicita Paredes a brigadistas

Felicita Paredes a brigadistas

[Internacional]
hace 1 hora
Mata a su esposa e hijo para cobrar sus seguros de vida

Mata a su esposa e hijo para cobrar sus seguros de vida

[Estados]
hace 13 horas
Normalistas de Ayotzinapa protestan violentamente en Palacio Nacional

Normalistas de Ayotzinapa protestan violentamente en Palacio Nacional

[Futbol]
hace cerca de 14 horas
VIDEO: El ‘osote’ de Memo Ochoa que regaló gol a los Gallos

VIDEO: El ‘osote’ de Memo Ochoa que regaló gol a los Gallos

[Coahuila]
hace 18 horas
Legalizarán el recinto sindical

Legalizarán el recinto sindical

similares
[Viral]
VIDEO: Ráfagas de viento dificultan aterrizaje a avión en Reino Unido
VIDEO: Ráfagas de viento dificultan aterrizaje a avión en Reino Unido
[Viral]
VIDEO: Bailarina cae del tubo, se fractura la mandíbula y continúa bailando
VIDEO: Bailarina cae del tubo, se fractura la mandíbula y continúa bailando
[Viral]
La Nueva Familia Michoacana lanza video musical para intimidar al CJNG
La Nueva Familia Michoacana lanza video musical para intimidar al CJNG
[Viral]
VIDEO: La curiosidad de este perro casi quema una casa
VIDEO: La curiosidad de este perro casi quema una casa

El Marques

Por el desagravio

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Apolítico
Apolítico

Riquelme en Piedras Negras y Acuña

Confesionario
Confesionario

¿SÍ O NO?

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

¡La torpeza que vencerá a Lopez Obrador!

Guillermo Fárber

El doctor Urrutia y la lengua de Belisario

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Morena y la 4T van por el INE

Ricardo Raphael
Ricardo Raphael

Yo Macho

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Junta de desabasto

Guillermo Robles Ramírez

Ellos pertenecen al Centro Histórico de Saltillo

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

Estado 33: la paradoja

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

¿Por qué no evitó el bochorno en la sección 5 el dirigente del SNTE?

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

Los fusilados del Cerro de las Campanas