VIDEO: Jailyne Ojeda te regala dinero y muestra su voluptuoso trasero
La modelo mexicana hizo de las suyas y acaloró a sus millones de admiradores
Hace unas horas, la mexicana publicó un clip donde aparece posando en una elegante habitación en ropa interior negra, pero lo que más llamó la atención fue que su tanguita se perdió entre su voluptuosa retaguardia.
El motivo de su publicación es para regalar $1000 dólares a 5 de sus fans a través de una dinámica.
La modelo escribió el siguiente texto:
“$5,000 CASH GIVEAWAY!!!!
I’m picking 5 of YOU to WIN $1,000 EACH!!! Follow the steps below in order to qualify to WIN!
-FOLLOW @gatsbygrowth & FOLLOW ALL the ACCOUNTS that they FOLLOW!!!! That’s It
Tag some friends below who would like this!!-”.
Aquí te dejamos el video de Jailyne para que lo disfrutes.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
$5,000 CASH GIVEAWAY!!!! I’m picking 5 of YOU to WIN $1,000 EACH!!! Follow the steps below in order to qualify to WIN! - FOLLOW @gatsbygrowth & FOLLOW ALL the ACCOUNTS that they FOLLOW!!!! That’s It Tag some friends below who would like this!! - Open Worldwide This begins February 10th and ends on February 14th at 8:00 PM EST. The winners will be chosen randomly and announced on February 15th. This is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram Inc. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 13+ years of age, release Instagram and all of responsibility, agree to Instagram’s terms of use. Void where prohibited by law.
Con información de El Diario de NY.
El Marques
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Guillermo Fárber
El doctor Urrutia y la lengua de Belisario