VIDEO: La tierna transformación de un gato callejero al ser adoptado
Después de años de vivir en las calles, el animal tenía cicatrices por todo el cuerpo y sus dientes astillados
'Bruce Willis', un gato atigrado naranja, de 7 años, fue llevado a un refugio del estado de Minnesota (EU), donde lo encontró Sandra, su dueña actual. Después de años de vivir en las calles, el animal tenía cicatrices por todo el cuerpo, dientes astillados, una herida curada en el ojo y problemas con su sistema inmunológico.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A year ago today, I left work early to go to @animalhumanemn. I had been there several times to visit a cat named Bruce Willis. This day was different, though, because this day I was bringing him home. I’m not going to lie, the thought of adopting a former stray with several health issues scared me. It didn’t get better when I was about to fill out the paperwork and the shelter staff told me he would need dental surgery. It certainly didn’t get better when people visited his little room and he started biting them in their legs as they were trying to leave I told myself that I could still back out, but as I looked into his sad eyes, I also realized that I couldn’t leave him there. When I saw his reaction when I brought him home, my worries went away. I’ve never seen a happier cat before! But let me be honest, we didn’t live happily ever after right away. There were many times I asked myself if I had done the right thing. Before I got him, I had never administered medications to a cat before. Now I had to do it up to 15 times a day. Sleepless nights, costly vet bills, behavioral issues, food allergies...it turned me into a wreck. I’m telling you this not to diminish our story in any way, but so that other people who are facing the same problems know that they’re not alone. It didn’t happen overnight, but slowly, our days got better. I found food that he could eat, he didn’t need any more medications, and he started sleeping all night next to me on what has now become his pillow. Today it has been one year since I brought him home and I wouldn’t change a thing. So much has happened in our lives and in the world since then, and I’m so happy to have him by my side. Happy Gotcha Day, Brucie
"No voy a mentir, la idea de adoptar a un gato que era callejero con varios problemas de salud me asustaba", confesó la mujer. "No mejoró cuando estaba a punto de rellenar el papeleo y el personal del refugio me dijo que necesitaría cirugía dental. Me dije a mí misma que todavía podía dar marcha atrás, pero al mirarle a los ojos tristes, también me di cuenta de que no podía dejarlo allí", detalló.
Según explicó Sandra, al llevar a la mascota a casa, se enfrentó a nuevos problemas: "Costosas facturas del veterinario, problemas de comportamiento, alergias a la comida", entre otros. Además, tuvo que darle diferentes medicamentos "hasta 15 veces al día". "No sucedió de la noche a la mañana, pero poco a poco, nuestros días mejoraron", subrayó la dueña y agregó que está muy feliz de tener al gato a su lado.
El video se hizo rápidamente viral, logrando en unos días más de 26.500 'me gusta' y más de 1.000 comentarios en la red social.
Información de Actualidad RT