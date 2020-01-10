Video muestra impacto de posible misil en avión ucranio que se estrelló
Un vídeo “verificado” y publicado por el periódico The New York Times parece mostrar un misil iraní golpeando a un avión
En el vídeo se aprecia como un objeto que describe una trayectoria similar a la de un misil impacta contra el avión y se produce una explosión. Al parecer, el piloto del avión pudo haber intentado regresar a Teherán, sin conseguirlo, según la versión del Times.
We are analyzing this new video supposedly showing a mid-air explosion. By our initial estimation, the video shows an apartment block in western Parand (35.489414, 50.906917), facing northeast. This perspective is directed approximately towards the known trajectory of #PS752. pic.twitter.com/nDvjRIkFU4— Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 9, 2020
U.S. officials tell CBS News Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was struck by 2 Iranian missiles; most of the passengers on board were Iranian.— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 9, 2020
U.S. intelligence picked up signals of Iranian radar locking onto the plane.
Here's @krisvancleave https://t.co/aoYuj7toyK pic.twitter.com/c9qI3AGd4i
En twitter también se han subido otros videos que no han podido ser verificados como este:
Fuente: La Vanguardia
