Video muestra impacto de posible misil en avión ucranio que se estrelló

We are analyzing this new video supposedly showing a mid-air explosion. By our initial estimation, the video shows an apartment block in western Parand (35.489414, 50.906917), facing northeast. This perspective is directed approximately towards the known trajectory of #PS752. pic.twitter.com/nDvjRIkFU4 — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 9, 2020

U.S. officials tell CBS News Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was struck by 2 Iranian missiles; most of the passengers on board were Iranian.



U.S. intelligence picked up signals of Iranian radar locking onto the plane.



Here's @krisvancleave https://t.co/aoYuj7toyK pic.twitter.com/c9qI3AGd4i — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 9, 2020

