hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Video muestra impacto de posible misil en avión ucranio que se estrelló

Por Grupo Zócalo

Un vídeo “verificado” y publicado por el periódico The New York Times parece mostrar un misil iraní golpeando a un avión

Video muestra impacto de posible misil en avión ucranio que se estrelló
Animación tomada de CBS Twitter
Nueva York.- Un vídeo “verificado” y publicado por el periódico The New York Times parece mostrar un misil iraní golpeando a un avión sobre Parand, cerca del aeropuerto de Teherán, donde ayer, miércoles, se estrelló un boeing 737-800 de la aerolínea ucraniana UIA y fallecieron sus 176 ocupantes.

En el vídeo se aprecia como un objeto que describe una trayectoria similar a la de un misil impacta contra el avión y se produce una explosión. Al parecer, el piloto del avión pudo haber intentado regresar a Teherán, sin conseguirlo, según la versión del Times.






En twitter también se han subido otros videos que no han podido ser verificados como este:




Fuente: La Vanguardia


