hace 46 minutos
[Espectáculos]

Vocalista de Testament da positivo a Covid-19

Por El Universal

El cantante Chuck Billy, su esposa Tiffany y parte del equipo de Testament, se sintieron mal y decidieron hacerse la prueba

Foto: Zócalo | El Universal
Ciudad de México.- Chuck Billy, vocalista del grupo de trash metal Testament, ha dado positivo al coronavirus (Covid-19), al igual que su esposa Tiffany y parte del equipo de la banda.

Según informaron mediante un comunicado que colgaron en sus redes sociales, después de regresar de su tour por Europa llamado "The Bay Strikes Back" la semana pasada, algunos miembros de la banda se comenzaron a sentir mal, por lo que decidieron hacerse la prueba, misma que dio positivo.

"Queríamos llegar a todos los que nos han estado apoyando y expresando su preocupación para informarles que estamos haciendo lo que es correcto y seguro, todos estando en cuarentena desde nuestro regreso a casa", se lee en el anuncio.

"Estamos por supuesto preocupados por nuestras familias, amigos y equipo, nuestros queridos músicos y fans".


Ver esta publicación en Instagram

COVID-19 OFFICIAL STATEMENT: As many of you already know, after returning from the BAY STRIKES BACK over Europe Tour last week, some of us in TESTAMENT have been feeling unwell and have made the decision along with our Doctors to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As of yesterday morning, Chuck and Tiffany Billy’s tests have come back positive as well as some crew members. We wanted to reach out to everyone who has been supporting us and expressing concern to inform you that we are doing what’s right, and what’s safe, and have all been quarantining ourselves since our return home; since before we were even tested. We are of course concerned for our families, our friends, our crew, our fellow musicians, and our fans. We’ve reached out to support our fellow Bay Area Bands who are also being proactive in their own camps, staying quarantined and safe, and will speak on their individual situations if and when they are ready to. At this moment we are currently focused on staying safe and quarantined, resting, getting ourselves back to health, and of course, sending well wishes, prayers, and positive energy towards our friends who are also sick. We also want to send well wishes to all of our fans and supporters in this time of crisis. We’re taking all the necessary steps to stay safe at home and we ask our friends and fans to do the same. Please take care of each other, and stay healthy so we can continue to thrash in the not so distant future! #testament #COVID19 #coronavirus #officialstatement #thrashmetal #testamentlegions #FUCKCOVID19

Una publicación compartida de Testament Legions (@testamentofficial) el




En la gira "The Bay strikes back", Testament había compartido escenarios con Exodus y Death angel, esta última fue una de las que cancelaron su visita a México el pasado fin de semana para asistir al festival Hell & Heaven.

"Nos hemos acercado para apoyar a nuestros compañeros de tour que también son proactivos en sus propias áreas, manteniéndose en cuarentena y seguros y quienes hablarán de sus situaciones individuales cuando y si están listos", sigue el comunicado en el que han respondido personalidades como Mike Portnoy, exbaterista de Dream Theater.


