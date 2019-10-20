Robbie Williams lanzará disco navideño

Check out the front and back cover to The Christmas Present … album pre-order is open… xhttps://t.co/9hTOpbNYYT pic.twitter.com/IAIwH6PwFv — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) October 19, 2019

I’m so excited to be announcing this - my first ever Christmas album x



Excited to announce The Robbie Williams Christmas Party at The @ssearena Arena, Wembley on 16th December. Get early access to tickets by pre-ordering The Christmas Present from https://t.co/mlxgIxxRyp x pic.twitter.com/RwTwxsL3EW — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) October 20, 2019

El cantante británico Robbie Williams lanzará material discográfico con temática navideña para el mes de noviembre, el cual contará con la participación de artistas como Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Helen Fischer, Tyson Fury y Jamie Cullum, quienes interpretarán nuevas versiones de villancicos emblemáticos.Entre los temas que contendrá el nuevo disco de Robbie Williams destaca It’s a wondeful life, villancico en el que colabora su padre Pete Conway, con quien también ha tenido la oportunidad de cantar la canción Sweet Caroline en presentaciones anteriores.A través de su tienda en línea, Robbie Williams puso a la venta esta nueva producción titulada The Christmas Present en los formatos vinilo, casete y disco compacto, los cuales estarán disponibles en color rojo y verde, además de que los fans podrán adquirir mercancía oficial.El especial de Navidad está conformado por dos discos o lados (para casete); Winter Wonderland, Let it snow, It’s a wonderful life, Rodolph y The Christmas Song, entre otros temas, forman la primera parte del material bajo el nombre de “Christmas Past”, mientras que Time for change, Darkest Night y Happy Birthday Jesus Christ están contenidos en la parte “Christmas Future”.En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, Williams anunció que presentará The Christmas Present en “La Fiesta de Navidad de Robbie Williams”, espectáculo que se realizará el 16 de diciembre de 2019 en la Arena The SSE, de Wembley, Londres, por lo anterior, quienes adquieran algún producto de su tienda en línea, también obtendrán accesos exclusivos para el evento.