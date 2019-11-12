Chef Karime López, la primera mexicana en recibir una estrella Michelin
La chef agradeció el prestigioso reconocimiento y dijo sentirse muy feliz por todo el equipo de Gucci Osteria
La chef López está al frente del prestigioso y famosísimo restaurante “Gucci Osteria” de uno de los chefs más reconocidos, sino que el más importante en el mundo, Massimo Bottura.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“When ideas are born of friendships, they harness a different strength and this is just the beginning of an exciting adventure.” @massimobottura reflects on #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura’s beginnings, forged out of a childhood friendship between himself and @gucci CEO and President #MarcoBizzarri on the occasion of the restaurant receiving its first @michelinguide Star, awarded by #guidamichelinit. At the helm of the restaurant’s kitchen is chef de cuisine Karime López @karylmt, the only woman chef among the Italian entries to #guidamichelinit. #michelinstar20
"Celebramos la primera estrella Michelin. Gucci Osteria, de Massimo Bottura, entra en la Guía Michelin Italia 2020 después de dos años de haber abierto”.
De acuerdo con el posteo del restaurante en Instagram, “la chef de cocina, Karime López, es la única mujer entre los nuevos ingresos a la lista. Su menú desafía la percepción tradicional de la cocina italiana creando una visión juguetona de platillos clásicos”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Celebrating its first @michelinguide Star, awarded today, #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura enters the 2020 Italian Michelin Star Guide, just two years after opening. Chef de cuisine Karime López @karylmt is the only woman chef among the new Italian entries to #guidamichelinit. Her menu for the restaurant challenges the traditional perception of Italian cuisine, creating playful takes on classic dishes. “I am so happy for the entire team at Gucci Osteria… this award is a tribute to them and we are thrilled that our passion and commitment have been recognised in this prestigious guide. I will continue to challenge myself to create new experiences for our guests and I am excited for what the next year will bring,” Karime López. @gucci @massimobottura #Michelinstar20
A través de sus redes sociales, Karime agradeció el prestigioso reconocimiento y dijo sentirse muy feliz por todo el equipo de Gucci Osteria:
“Este premio es un tributo a ellos y estamos emocionados que nuestra pasión y compromiso haya sido reconocido por la prestigiosa guía (…) Gracias enormes a Massimo Bottura, Lara Gilmore y Marco Bizzarri por creer y confiar en nosotros”.
La Chef mexicana Karime López al frente del prestigioso restaurante 'Gucci Osteria' de Massimo Bottura, se ha convertido en la primera mujer mexicana en recibir una estrella Michelin. #OrgulloMexicano— Ana Maria Lomeli (@AnitaLomeli) 12 de noviembre de 2019
¿Quién es Karime López?
Con sólo 36 años la prestigiosa chef ha trabajado para los mejores chefs contemporáneos como Enrique Olvera de Pujol, Virgilio Martínez, de Central, René Redzepi, de Noma y Seiji Yamamoto, de Ryu Gin.
La Chef mexicana Karime López al frente del prestigioso restaurante ‘Gucci Osteria’ de Massimo Bottura, se ha convertido en la primera mujer mexicana en recibir una estrella Michelin.
¿Quién es Massimo Bottura?
Es un chef italiano propietario de Osteria Francescana, un restaurante de tres estrellas Michelin con sede en Módena, Italia, que ha sido clasificado en el top 5 en The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards desde 2010.
Osteria Francesa también recibió una calificación superior de ESPRESSO, Gambero Rosso y los guías Touring Club y se clasificó primer mejor restaurante del mundo en The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards de 2016. Demás está decir que Bottura es un chef de fama mundial.