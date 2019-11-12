×
Chef Karime López, la primera mexicana en recibir una estrella Michelin

Por El Universal

La chef agradeció el prestigioso reconocimiento y dijo sentirse muy feliz por todo el equipo de Gucci Osteria

Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Orgullo mexicano. La chef mexicana Karime López es la primera mujer de nuestra nacionalidad en recibir una prestigiosa estrella Michelin.

La chef López está al frente del prestigioso y famosísimo restaurante “Gucci Osteria” de uno de los chefs más reconocidos, sino que el más importante en el mundo, Massimo Bottura.



"Celebramos la primera estrella Michelin. Gucci Osteria, de Massimo Bottura, entra en la Guía Michelin Italia 2020 después de dos años de haber abierto”.

De acuerdo con el posteo del restaurante en Instagram, “la chef de cocina, Karime López, es la única mujer entre los nuevos ingresos a la lista. Su menú desafía la percepción tradicional de la cocina italiana creando una visión juguetona de platillos clásicos”.

"I am so happy for the entire team at Gucci Osteria… this award is a tribute to them and we are thrilled that our passion and commitment have been recognised in this prestigious guide. I will continue to challenge myself to create new experiences for our guests and I am excited for what the next year will bring," Karime López.

A través de sus redes sociales, Karime agradeció el prestigioso reconocimiento y dijo sentirse muy feliz por todo el equipo de Gucci Osteria:

“Este premio es un tributo a ellos y estamos emocionados que nuestra pasión y compromiso haya sido reconocido por la prestigiosa guía (…) Gracias enormes a Massimo Bottura, Lara Gilmore y Marco Bizzarri por creer y confiar en nosotros”.



¿Quién es Karime López?

Con sólo 36 años la prestigiosa chef ha trabajado para los mejores chefs contemporáneos como Enrique Olvera de Pujol, Virgilio Martínez, de Central, René Redzepi, de Noma y Seiji Yamamoto, de Ryu Gin.

La Chef mexicana Karime López al frente del prestigioso restaurante ‘Gucci Osteria’ de Massimo Bottura, se ha convertido en la primera mujer mexicana en recibir una estrella Michelin.

¿Quién es Massimo Bottura?

Es un chef italiano propietario de Osteria Francescana, un restaurante de tres estrellas Michelin con sede en Módena, Italia, que ha sido clasificado en el top 5 en The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards desde 2010.

Osteria Francesa también recibió una calificación superior de ESPRESSO, Gambero Rosso y los guías Touring Club y se clasificó primer mejor restaurante del mundo en The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards de 2016. Demás está decir que Bottura es un chef de fama mundial.




