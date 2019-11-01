De terror: gran tiburón blanco sorprende a un buzo; video
El escualo se asustó tanto de ver a un humano que no mostró interés alguno en atacarlo
Cuando un buzo se sumerge en el agua a profundidades enormes, la visibilidad baja hasta extremos insospechados. Este fue el factor que permitió a este gran tiburón blanco pillar por sorpresa al intruso.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy Halloween From The Bottom of The Sea! Video courtesy of @gopro FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! In a scene straight out of a horror movie, a diver finds humans face-to-face with one of the most feared creatures in the planet! When you are in the water, visibility is rarely such that you can see that far. That allowed the shark to ambush this diver! Thankfully, despite this being terrifying for us humans, the shark was not interested in attacking him. The body language of the shark was that of curiosity, bumping and investigating the unfamiliar thing, rather than attacking a perceived prey. Still, even with that knowledge, looking down into the depths and seeing a Great White is definitely unnerving! Happy Halloween!
Afortunadamente, su encuentro acabó bien, dado que el escualo se asustó tanto de ver a un humano que no mostró interés alguno en atacarlo. Más bien al contrario, su lenguaje corporal apuntaba a la curiosidad de investigar al ser desconocido.
Con información de Sputnik
