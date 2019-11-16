Dwayne Johnson confirma que será este personaje de DC Comics

Uno de los actores mejores pagados de Hollywood (y de los más famosos) finalmente llegará en solitario protagonizando una película en el mundo de los súper héroes.Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como “The Rock” (La Roca) confirmó a través de su cuenta de Instagram que interpretará a uno de los personajes más conocidos de DC… el mismísimo Black Adam y será hasta el 22 de diciembre del 2021 cuando la cinta sea estrenada.Black Adam está ligado completamente a Shazam, del cual constantemente luchan por el orden mágico. Los dos personajes son enemigos en las historietas.Si bien el personaje es concebido como un ser maligno, para Dwayne Johnson no lo es tanto, pues en su post publicó que el personaje le parece fascinante, porque hace actos heroicos a su manera.Sólo queda esperar hasta el 2021 para ver la película con La Roca, que además será su primera aparición como super héroe. Además, en el mismo 2021 Warner Bros. y DC lanzarán a la pantalla grande la nueva película de “The Batman” y “The Suicide Squad”.También publicó un segundo trailer de la película Jumanji The Next Level que se estrenará en dicembre