Dwayne Johnson confirma que será este personaje de DC Comics
La Roca confirmó a través de su cuenta de Instagram que interpretará a uno de los personajes más conocidos de DC
Dwayne Johnson, mejor conocido como “The Rock” (La Roca) confirmó a través de su cuenta de Instagram que interpretará a uno de los personajes más conocidos de DC… el mismísimo Black Adam y será hasta el 22 de diciembre del 2021 cuando la cinta sea estrenada.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The Man in Black Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
Black Adam está ligado completamente a Shazam, del cual constantemente luchan por el orden mágico. Los dos personajes son enemigos en las historietas.
Si bien el personaje es concebido como un ser maligno, para Dwayne Johnson no lo es tanto, pues en su post publicó que el personaje le parece fascinante, porque hace actos heroicos a su manera.
Sólo queda esperar hasta el 2021 para ver la película con La Roca, que además será su primera aparición como super héroe. Además, en el mismo 2021 Warner Bros. y DC lanzarán a la pantalla grande la nueva película de “The Batman” y “The Suicide Squad”.
También publicó un segundo trailer de la película Jumanji The Next Level que se estrenará en dicembre
