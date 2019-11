¿’El Chapo’ Guzmán verá a Emma Coronel en VH1? Revelan que tiene TV en su celda

El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel will be featured on VH1's "Cartel Crew." Trailer shows her on a yacht. I have many questions, including: 1) Who thought this was a good idea? 2) How much is she getting paid? 3) Does Chapo get VH1 in his cell at ADX? https://t.co/dezCZ2jmRB

Yes, Chapo — like most other inmates at ADX— does have a TV in his cell. It's perhaps the only perk of the "Alcatraz of the Rockies." But he's under special restrictions and is blocked from seeing recent news coverage. He's also not allowed to have any contact with his wife.