Mamá cumple sueño de su hijo y lo disfraza como princesa
El pequeño Evan soñaba con vestirse como una princesa y visitar Disneyland
Evan es un pequeño que padece autismo y además tiene microcefalia, estas condiciones médicas obligan al niño a estar en constantes cuidados y frecuentes visitas al hospital.
Pese a su corta edad, este pequeño ya ha pasado por muchas cosas malas pues, fue alejado de su madre biológica pues durante su embarazo consumía drogas y tras su nacimiento Evan sufría malos tratos.
