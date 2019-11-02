×
hace 1 hora
Mamá cumple sueño de su hijo y lo disfraza como princesa

Por Grupo Zócalo

El pequeño Evan soñaba con vestirse como una princesa y visitar Disneyland

Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- ¡Los sueños se hacen realidad! Esto fue lo que pensó un niño de 4 años de edad luego de que su mamá cumpliera su deseo más grande: vestirse como Blanca Nieves y visitar Disneyland.

Evan es un pequeño que padece autismo y además tiene microcefalia, estas condiciones médicas obligan al niño a estar en constantes cuidados y frecuentes visitas al hospital.

Pese a su corta edad, este pequeño ya ha pasado por muchas cosas malas pues, fue alejado de su madre biológica pues durante su embarazo consumía drogas y tras su nacimiento Evan sufría malos tratos.

