Mujer con cáncer de mama y sometida a quimioterapia da a luz a bebé sano
A través de redes sociales se volvió tendencia la historia de Jade Davis
En su cuenta de Instagram, Jasmine, hermana de Jade, compartió la emotiva historia de la joven de 36 años.
“En el primer trimestre de este sorprendente y milagroso embarazo, mi hermana descubrió un bulto en su pecho. Tenía cáncer de mama triple negativo–es el más difícil de tratar–en estado 2. Los médicos la dijeron que su bebé no podría soportar el tratamiento necesario para su supervivencia”, escribió Jasmine.
Sin embargo, tras ser sometida al tratamiento, Jade dio a luz a Bradley; los doctores aseguraron que el pequeño se encuentra sano.
“Los scanners muestran que el cáncer no se ha propagado, pero queremos dejarla un tiempo para que se recupere y pase tiempo con el bebé antes de su vuelta total al trabajo”, concluye el escrito.
This is my sister. Instagram is such a fun space for me. I get to share photos of things I love, enjoy and cherish. I share with you often. The laughs, the fun, the smiles of joy, but I left this part of this past year out. Although I wanted to share this with you all, it wasn’t my story to share. My sister Jade is a beauty. She hasn’t had an easy go, she’s made mistakes but she’s been given a gift from God. In her 1st trimester of this surprising and miraculous pregnancy, she discovered a lump in her breast. After Insisting to have it biopsied and advocating for herself, the biopsy revealed her worst fears. Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was told the baby she was carrying was too young to survive treatments. Carefully weighing options she found #lomalindacancercenter and their wonderful doctors were able to save both of them. Bradley was born and survived cancer and chemotherapy with mom. He is healthy and beautiful. He is her miracle. Without the pregnancy and instinctively advocating for her health and that of Bradley’s, the cancer may have gone unchecked and they both may not be here. I’m proud of her, not just because she survived cancer but the positive perspective she has gained. Her heart is so full of gratitude and humility from the compassion she was shown through out her journey. I’m also proud of the community that has shown her love and compassion. She is incredibly moved by all of it and is being shown a new direction and wants to help others with similar stories. Scans have shown this aggressive cancer did not spread, but we want to give her extra time before returning to work full time. She needs time to heal and recover from the whirlwind year but also to start a new chapter and journey with her baby. Please share her story with someone you may know who needs a little encouragement to keep fighting. We have set her up with a Gofundme (link in bio) in hopes she can get that extra needed time bonding with him. Please don’t feel obligated but a share, & prayers/good vibes are always appreciated Again this is my little sister and I’m so proud of her. #inspirational #breastcancerinspiration