×
hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Mujer con cáncer de mama y sometida a quimioterapia da a luz a bebé sano

Por Grupo Zócalo

A través de redes sociales se volvió tendencia la historia de Jade Davis

Imprimir
Mujer con cáncer de mama y sometida a quimioterapia da a luz a bebé sano
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- A través de redes sociales se volvió tendencia la historia de Jade Davis, una mujer que dio vida a un bebé sano tras ser diagnosticada con cáncer de mama.

En su cuenta de Instagram, Jasmine, hermana de Jade, compartió la emotiva historia de la joven de 36 años.



“En el primer trimestre de este sorprendente y milagroso embarazo, mi hermana descubrió un bulto en su pecho. Tenía cáncer de mama triple negativo–es el más difícil de tratar–en estado 2. Los médicos la dijeron que su bebé no podría soportar el tratamiento necesario para su supervivencia”, escribió Jasmine.

Sin embargo, tras ser sometida al tratamiento, Jade dio a luz a Bradley; los doctores aseguraron que el pequeño se encuentra sano.



“Los scanners muestran que el cáncer no se ha propagado, pero queremos dejarla un tiempo para que se recupere y pase tiempo con el bebé antes de su vuelta total al trabajo”, concluye el escrito.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This is my sister. Instagram is such a fun space for me. I get to share photos of things I love, enjoy and cherish. I share with you often. The laughs, the fun, the smiles of joy, but I left this part of this past year out. Although I wanted to share this with you all, it wasn’t my story to share. My sister Jade is a beauty. She hasn’t had an easy go, she’s made mistakes but she’s been given a gift from God. In her 1st trimester of this surprising and miraculous pregnancy, she discovered a lump in her breast. After Insisting to have it biopsied and advocating for herself, the biopsy revealed her worst fears. Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was told the baby she was carrying was too young to survive treatments. Carefully weighing options she found #lomalindacancercenter and their wonderful doctors were able to save both of them. Bradley was born and survived cancer and chemotherapy with mom. He is healthy and beautiful. He is her miracle. Without the pregnancy and instinctively advocating for her health and that of Bradley’s, the cancer may have gone unchecked and they both may not be here. I’m proud of her, not just because she survived cancer but the positive perspective she has gained. Her heart is so full of gratitude and humility from the compassion she was shown through out her journey. I’m also proud of the community that has shown her love and compassion. She is incredibly moved by all of it and is being shown a new direction and wants to help others with similar stories. Scans have shown this aggressive cancer did not spread, but we want to give her extra time before returning to work full time. She needs time to heal and recover from the whirlwind year but also to start a new chapter and journey with her baby. Please share her story with someone you may know who needs a little encouragement to keep fighting. We have set her up with a Gofundme (link in bio) in hopes she can get that extra needed time bonding with him. Please don’t feel obligated but a share, & prayers/good vibes are always appreciated Again this is my little sister and I’m so proud of her. #inspirational #breastcancerinspiration

Una publicación compartida por Jasmine (@oilyglowgirl) el



conoce+
VIDEO: Por enojo, usuaria acusa de abuso a chofer de Uber

VIDEO: Por enojo, usuaria acusa de abuso a chofer de Uber

VIDEO: Espeluznante caída en las vías del Metro por ir mirando el celular

VIDEO: Espeluznante caída en las vías del Metro por ir mirando el celular

Aumentan muertes por cáncer de mama en Coahuila

Aumentan muertes por cáncer de mama en Coahuila

Bebito duerme sonriendo junto a su madre que murió en el parto

Bebito duerme sonriendo junto a su madre que murió en el parto

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Nacional]
hace 18 horas
Afinan propuesta para legalizar mariguana

Afinan propuesta para legalizar mariguana

[Seguridad]
hace cerca de 17 horas
Acusan detención de personas equivocadas en Saltillo

Acusan detención de personas equivocadas en Saltillo

[Nacional]
hace 12 horas
Combaten desde el aire el huachicol y la droga

Combaten desde el aire el huachicol y la droga

[Redes Sociales]
hace 11 horas
¡Twitter vale oro! Genera ganancias de 1,347 mdd

¡Twitter vale oro! Genera ganancias de 1,347 mdd

[Piedras Negras]
hace 17 horas
Siguen problemas con rutas urbanas

Siguen problemas con rutas urbanas

[Del Río]
hace 17 horas
Participan más de 400 en vigilia contra la violencia

Participan más de 400 en vigilia contra la violencia

similares
[Internacional]
Un hombre dispara a un ciervo pero este ‘resucita’ y lo mata
Un hombre dispara a un ciervo pero este ‘resucita’ y lo mata
[Internacional]
Hombre violaba a su hija y tenía el consentimiento de la madre y abuela
Hombre violaba a su hija y tenía el consentimiento de la madre y abuela
[Internacional]
Milagros Cerrón, ‘la niña sirena’ muere a los 15 años
Milagros Cerrón, ‘la niña sirena’ muere a los 15 años
[Internacional]
Tribunal electoral otorga triunfo a Evo Morales
Tribunal electoral otorga triunfo a Evo Morales

El Marques

¡Qué incomodidad!

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

No tiene el control

Apolítico
Apolítico

Privilegios del SNTE nigropetense

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

¡El presidente AMLO habría gaseado al activista AMLO!

Armando Luna Canales

Cumplir y hacer cumplir…

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

#LordViáticos. Alto funcionario vacaciona con cargo al erario

Raymundo Riva Palacio
Raymundo Riva Palacio

Las confusiones del Presidente

Javier Villarreal Lozano
Javier Villarreal Lozano

Cifras de espanto

Guillermo Robles Ramírez

Superhéroes reales

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Guillermo Fárber
Guillermo Fárber

Cobros exagerados

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

¿AMLO se va de Morena?

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Hermetismo; pero está grave la profesora Elba Esther Gordillo

https://www.zocalo.com.mx/images/site/edit_icon.png