Nueva tormenta castiga las Bahamas; podría convertirse en huracán

The ensembles are almost entirely clustered off the SE coast thru one week. Interests along entire East Coast should monitor this closely. #TropicalUpdate pic.twitter.com/oqnzNamb6j

More yet: By early next week, a storm will be organizing in the northeast Caribbean and it has potential to become a powerful hurricane. The track is unknown.



Tropics about to get busy with dual threats. pic.twitter.com/OEmqCNhFRH